Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.25 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.25 billion and $133.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $19.16 or 0.00063094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,262,106 coins and its circulating supply is 326,199,386 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

