Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $185.45 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.94 or 0.00065733 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and approximately $185.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00042197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,262,527 coins and its circulating supply is 326,199,807 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.