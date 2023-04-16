Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 764.2% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

