Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 764.2% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.