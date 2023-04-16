Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

