Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in March

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,022. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
About Awakn Life Sciences
