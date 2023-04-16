Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in March

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,022. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

About Awakn Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Read More

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.