BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

BAESF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

