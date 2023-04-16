Bank of America Begins Coverage on Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STRA. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.33.

STRA opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strategic Education by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1,151.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

