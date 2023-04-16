Barclays Boosts Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $4.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a market cap of $207.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 492,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $59,655.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,287.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082. Insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

