Barclays Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $179.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

