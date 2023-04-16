Barclays Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

