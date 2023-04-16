Barclays Lowers Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,174.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,097.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,996.21. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $1,783.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,357.20.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

