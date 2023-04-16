Barclays Lowers Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
Shares of Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,174.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,097.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,996.21. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $1,783.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,357.20.
About Barry Callebaut
