Barclays Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Comerica Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CMA opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

