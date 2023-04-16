Barclays Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $122.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.