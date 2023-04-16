Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

