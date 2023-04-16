Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

