Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 338 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average is $208.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.