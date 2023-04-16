Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 35,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

