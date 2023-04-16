Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

