Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
