Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

