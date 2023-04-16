Benchmark Trims Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price to $107.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $6,915,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

