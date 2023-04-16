Berenberg Bank Raises Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 360

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.15) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 250 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.38. The firm has a market cap of £429.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,136.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.85%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08), for a total value of £395,496.66 ($489,779.15). 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.