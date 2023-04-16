Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 820 ($10.15) price objective on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 475 ($5.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 474.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 446.07. The company has a market cap of £450.44 million, a PE ratio of 279.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.60).

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,647.06%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.