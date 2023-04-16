Biconomy (BICO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.46 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Biconomy has a total market cap of $227.68 million and $6.46 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,194,420 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

