Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.