Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.91.
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
