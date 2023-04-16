BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $30,339.79 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $376.78 million and approximately $445,642.53 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $30,339.79 or 1.00038234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023399 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,354.80554284 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $444,673.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

