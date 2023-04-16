Bitkub Coin (KUB) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $154.19 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00005944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

