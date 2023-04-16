BitShares Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $35.15 million and approximately $753,536.29 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004678 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004739 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,924,705 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.