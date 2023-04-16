BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 261.1% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 247,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.71.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
