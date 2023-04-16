BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 261.1% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 247,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.