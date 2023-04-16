BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $691.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.64.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

