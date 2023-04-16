BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BLK opened at $691.33 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

