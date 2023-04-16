Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires 317 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $691.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $677.16 and a 200 day moving average of $683.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

