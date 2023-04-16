Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5,298.3% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 194,977 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

