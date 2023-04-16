Blue Chip Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $236.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.