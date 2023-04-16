BlueArk (BRK) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,476.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00445631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00122447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00030958 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002567 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.