Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 76.8% in March

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,953,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 334,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 299,954 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE BOAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. 33,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

