BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

