BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

