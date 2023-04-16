BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

