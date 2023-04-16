BNB Price Tops $345.61 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $345.61 or 0.01153243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $53.87 billion and $976.19 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,677 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,821.84469667. The last known price of BNB is 333.53851374 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1263 active market(s) with $720,862,260.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.