BNP Paribas Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $319,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

