BRC (BRCC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BRC to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares BRC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BRC
|-27.51%
|473.27%
|85.68%
|BRC Competitors
|-44.63%
|2.10%
|-11.49%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BRC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BRC
|$301.31 million
|-$82.91 million
|-2.98
|BRC Competitors
|$11.18 billion
|$1.66 billion
|41.21
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BRC
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|BRC Competitors
|178
|1204
|1539
|31
|2.48
BRC presently has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 93.17%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 92.36%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
BRC has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s peers have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
BRC beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
