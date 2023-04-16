British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.33.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Trading Up 0.6 %

British Land stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Read More

