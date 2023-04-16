Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $619.54 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.75.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

