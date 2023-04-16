Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$73.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.88.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBD.B stock opened at C$68.30 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$74.43. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.35.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

