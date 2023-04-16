Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Target Price at $48.63

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $113,957. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 239,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 20.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $244,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

