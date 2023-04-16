Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $36.30

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.