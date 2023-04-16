Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rent the Runway, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

