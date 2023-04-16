Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRTHY remained flat at $29.52 on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Brother Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

