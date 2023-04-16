Bunge (NYSE:BG) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $94.40 on Thursday. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

