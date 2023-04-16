BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,797,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 709,468 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,262,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 19,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965. BYTE Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.